Watch the referee punish Neymar with two yellows and expel him with a red one from the field

Neymar, the striker of the French football club “Paris Saint-Germain”, was expelled yesterday evening, Wednesday, during a match that his team played against its guest, “Strasbourg” in the 16th round of the French League, and it took place at the “Park des Princes” stadium in Paris, in which he received a yellow card. After he attacked without a ball in the 61st minute the player “Strasbourg” Thomason, and a minute later he got the second because of his attempt to circumvent the referee to get a penalty kick.

Neymar’s dismissal came when the result was a 1-1 tie between the two teams, but Paris Saint-Germain managed, despite playing with ten players, to snatch the victory with a goal scored by star Kylian Mbappe in the sixth minute of stoppage time in the second half, and with the victory he strengthened his position at the top of the table. The league scored 44 points, 8 points behind the second “Lance”, while “Strasbourg” stuck at 11 points in the penultimate 19th place.

The Brazilian Marquinhos opened the scoring with a header at the 14th minute of the first half, before turning in the 51st minute of the second half to unlucky by accidentally scoring the goal of “Strasbourg” in his own team’s goal.