Watch the season's contenders vs Arsenal's Brighton score EPL goals

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu scored one of the best goals of the 2021/22 Premier League season to help his team win 2-1 at Arsenal on Saturday.

The move began on the left bank with an interaction between Mark Cucurella and Alexis Mac Allister.

Moises Caicedo then played a progressive one-two with Leandro Trossard, whose return pass came via a stylish back-heel flick, before Mwepu got a cross right outside the box.


