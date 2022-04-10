Watch the season’s contenders vs Arsenal’s Brighton score EPL goals

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu scored one of the best goals of the 2021/22 Premier League season to help his team win 2-1 at Arsenal on Saturday.
The move began on the left bank with an interaction between Mark Cucurella and Alexis Mac Allister.
Moises Caicedo then played a progressive one-two with Leandro Trossard, whose return pass came via a stylish back-heel flick, before Mwepu got a cross right outside the box.
Mwepu met a volley from the cross that sounded so sweet before flashing to Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
That goal came in 66 minutes after Trossard gave them a first-half lead and beat Brighton 2–0.
