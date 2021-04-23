Watch the story of today’s episode of 9 months 23 April 2021: Sarangadhar’s concern about Alia – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Watch the story of today's episode of 9 months 23 April 2021: Sarangadhar's concern about Alia

The story begins with a latest 9-month episode the place you will note Sarangadhar frightened about Alia’s disappearance and within the meantime Elachi tries to console him. Saying that she doesn’t must suppose a lot about it, she says that she is pregnant and that she might have him at any time. A girl tells Aaliya to make cow dung correctly as a result of she ruins him by mistake, she tries to offer him cash however the lady doesn’t agree with him in any respect. Then Sarangadhar comes there and says don’t fret, he’ll educate him how one can make it correctly.

Bua ji rebukes Brijmohan and accuses him of claiming that he’s accountable for no matter is occurring in his home. She tells Kamleshwar to name Lalla and he calls her however she doesn’t get the ring on account of lack of indicators. Then Sridhar and Aaliya come to their home and get moist and everyone seems to be stunned to see them. Brijmohan interrogates him saying why he left the cardamom and the place he went, then the cardamom spontaneously comes there crying.

After that, Aaliya mentions that it’s her fault as a result of she was caught someplace and so he known as her to assist her. So she apologizes to him with Sarangadhar, in the meantime she says that there isn’t a want for him to apologize as it’s her fault. They each sneeze and Kamleshwar says how they received it and he or she asks for boiled water Kusum. She then brings ginger water to him in order that he can breathe and do away with the cough.

Then Bua ji tells Brijmohan that she notices Sarangadhar that he slowly falls in love together with her, even he has emotions in direction of her. However Brijmohan says that he has a goal beneath which he introduced him right here, however Bua ji refuses to just accept this and says that he has nothing to do. So she doesn’t want to consider what she has to say, however Brijmohan says that Aaliya is her boss and so they know the whole lot about her, so she is saying so.

Within the late evening, Aaliya will get up and sits on the mattress and begins speaking to her baby and says that she isn’t in a position to sleep on account of their actions. She thinks that even now, she didn’t take anybody’s assist, however now why she wants his assist, she takes a torch and begins taking place as a result of the lights are off. So do not forget to observe it on Sony at 10:30 and keep related with us for extra updates.

