Watch Thee Veeran Full Video | Hiphop Tamizha Documentary

Thee Veeran is a brand new Tamil documentary that showcases the lifetime of Tamil Nadu Hearth Fighters of India. It was helmed by musician turned actor Hiphop Tamizha. The documentary was launched on twenty third April 0221 and hits greater than 1 lakh views in a day. HiphopTamizha himself scores the music for the brief movie. The 16 minutes video reveals the unknown soldier’s ardour, bravery, and sacrifice.

⁣On the grand finale of the favored TV actuality present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothes firm ‘KH Home of Khaddar’. He stated that he bought the spark for this concept throughout his current election marketing campaign notably after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After their difficulties particularly after the lockdown, the actor determined to begin a khadi branding firm with many worldwide designers and promote handloom merchandise. Indian style costume designer Amritha Ram can be part of the staff. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the ultimate episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

This documentary options Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director (Northern area, Chennai), and Meenakshi Vijaykumar (State Coaching Centre Tambaram, Chennai). It additionally reveals a few of the courageous officers like M. Sivakumar and Ok. Thangaraja from Thiruvallur.

Watch Thee Veeran Documentary movie Full Video,

