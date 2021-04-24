Watch Thee Veeran Full Video | Hiphop Tamizha Documentary

Thee Veeran is a brand new Tamil documentary that showcases the lifetime of Tamil Nadu Hearth Fighters of India. It was helmed by musician turned actor Hiphop Tamizha. The documentary was launched on twenty third April 0221 and hits greater than 1 lakh views in a day. HiphopTamizha himself scores the music for the brief movie. The 16 minutes video reveals the unknown soldier’s ardour, bravery, and sacrifice.
This documentary options Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director (Northern area, Chennai), and Meenakshi Vijaykumar (State Coaching Centre Tambaram, Chennai). It additionally reveals a few of the courageous officers like M. Sivakumar and Ok. Thangaraja from Thiruvallur.
Watch Thee Veeran Documentary movie Full Video,
