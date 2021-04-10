Watch Today’s Wild Villa 11th April 2021 Episode Dumped Girls To Enter Check Spoilers

ENTERTAINMENT

Hey!, people, you all must be in the swim that the very latest show has arrived on MTV named Wild Villa. The best thing about the show is, there are six participants who are participating in this. The surprising thing which we are talking about is that all those who are participating will have to perform and the winner will get the chance to become the wild card entrant. The wild villa has completed its first episode on the 13th of this match on Saturday. If you keen to know about the show and interested too so stick around.

Wild Villa

As you all know that MTV has brought a show named Wild Villa which is a part of MTV Splitsvilla X3. In this show, we have six contestants 3 boys & 3 girls and their names are:

  1. Piyush Manwani
  2. Agriya Bhatia
  3. Rashmi Chaudhary
  4. Devashish
  5. Arjun Rana
  6. Sapna malik

This show will give a chance to the one couple who will win the show. This show is as same as the Splitsvila season 13 participants have to participate in this and then one by one they will out of the show and the one pair will get the chance to enter Splitsvilla 13. Wild Villa telecasts each Saturday at 8:00 PM only on Voot’s paid OTT platform called Voot Select. The show is hosted and presented by Nikhil Chinappa.

Well, everyone wants to enter a show like this, it is a great opportunity for all. When season 12 was aired in august 2019 and that was a huge hit. The last season was hosted by Sunny Leone and Ranvijay Singha. You all must be in the swim that the Priyamvada Kant & Shrey Mittal were the winners of last season. Now as last time we have to wait and watch who will get the victory title and get the chance to enter MTV Splitsvilla season 13.

There will be several tasks in the show as we have seen in the last season and we are watching in Splitsvilla X3. Let’s see who will win and get the chance to enter Splitsvilla Season 13 and spread their magic on the screen. Stay tuned to get all the latest updates on the show, and to know the latest news of world sports and the thing you want to know.


