[Watch] Tom and Jerry 2021 film online on HBO Max – TMT Daily

They have been fighting each other for 80 years, and now cat and mouse duo Tom and Jerry are returning to theaters for a new full-length film. Tom Jerry Currently in theaters in the US and available to watch on HBO Max in the US right now. However, HBO Max is not currently available in other countries outside the UK or the US. So here is the best option for you.

Who are Tom and Jerry anyway?

Tom, a tenacious cat, and Jerry, his mouse rival. The works were by William Hannah and Joseph Barbara. He produced more than 100 Tom and Jerry cartoon short themes for MGM in theaters starting in the 1940s. Through its runs in the 1940s and 1950s, the shorts won a total of seven Academy Awards for Best Animated Short Subjects. Most of the shorts focused on Tom trying to kill Jerry in a wide variety of settings. Most of the time, the two characters were silent.

Since the original Hannah-Barbara shorts, the two characters have continued their protracted battles in additional short themes, TV shows, direct-to-video films, comic books, and more. The set of two characters in consecutive wars is portrayed by other cartoons, most notably by The Itky and Scratchy Show, the TV cartoon that Bart Simpson loves in The Simpsons.

What is the new film about and who is it in?

This 2D animation-live action hybrid film begins with the two characters finally deciding to end their decades-long feud and go their separate ways. However, Jerry decides to wreak havoc at a 5-star hotel in New York City before a big wedding is to take place. Tom is recruited to stop Jerry once and for all. However, there is something else going on at the hotel that may force this cat and mouse pair to keep their differences apart.

Tim Story, who has directed films such as Nai Ki Sawaari, Ride Alone and 2005’s Fantastic Four, is directing the film. Live-action cast members include:

Chloe Grace Moretz – Kayla, the young hotel worker who hires Tom to remove Jerry.

Rob Delaney – Hotel owner Mr. Dubros.

Michael pena – Terence, deputy manager of the hotel.

Ken Jeong – Jackie, Head Chef at the hotel.

Colin Jost and Pallavi Sharda – Ben and Preeta, the couple are getting married at the hotel.

Apart from Tom and Jerry, other brief characters who have appeared in the original short themes will appear in the film. It includes Spike, a bulldog who loves to kill Tom, voiced by Bobby Cannavale.

When will it be available?

Tom and Jerry went live on HBO Max on Friday, February 26. Note, however, that it will only be available for 31 days.

The film will be screened in theaters on Friday 26 February (which are currently open in the US and elsewhere). It will be available to stream on HBO Max at no additional cost. The film will remain in service for the next 31 days, meaning it will leave HBO Max after March 29.

Tom and Jerry are being released as part of a plan to release all 17 2021 Warner Bros. films in both theaters and on a simultaneous streaming service in the US. It is the current coronavirus outbreak that has forced a large number of theaters to close, and to restrict capacity to the remaining open ones.

How to Watch Tom and Jerry: The Movie with HBO Max in America

The 2021 Tom and Jerry film is now exclusively on HBO Max, with early VOD releases of blockbuster films becoming the main focus of the heavyweight streaming service.

An HBO Max subscription costs just $ 14.99 per month

As has happened here with Tom and Jerry, HBO Max is also the temporary home of the entire Warner Bros. 2021 film roster, including Judas and the Black Messiah, Godzilla vs. Kang, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Do It, Dunne. And matrix 4.

It is compatible with iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and laptops and PCs.

So don't miss Tom and Jerry: The Movie or other great stuff from HBO Max