WATCH: Toulouse man sent off for shock air attack on Ulster winger

Ulster resume their European campaign this afternoon facing Toulouse in France. Whereas outsiders in the two-legged case, the odds of a member of the opposition clearing the odds after a moment of madness were increased.

Toulouse entered the tie as heavy favorites after winning the competition last year, although they have fallen short of their best performance in domestic competition this season and are currently fifth in the top 14 table.

This may have given Ulster a little more confidence before the game, with the Irish province providing a major boost in the early stages of the competition.

After only ten minutes the tie took a serious turn, with the hosts being reduced to 14 men due to a red card.

This came after Juan Cruz Malia was given his marching orders…