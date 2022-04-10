Troy Parrott scored a surprise volley for MK Dons on Saturday afternoon to draw his rivals AFC Wimbledon 1-1.

The Buckingham Street striker drove home a cross from captain Dean Levington ten minutes ahead of time as the visitors chased down an equalizer.

Alex Woodyard gave Wimbledon the lead in the middle of the first half and it looked like it could be enough for Parrott.

Tottenham Hotspur Lonny has established a habit of scoring brilliantly of late, having rocketed in the 97th minute in Ireland’s friendly win over Lithuania earlier this month.

Parrott has struggled for form at Milton Keynes several times and was left for a spell at Christmas before winning back his place as a wide striker, his attitude impressing fans.

