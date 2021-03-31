Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha is an Indian Music Video from T Series. The Hindi language music video release date is 31 March 2021. It is available T Series official channel to watch online. The music video belongs to the romance-drama genre.

Story

The plot revolves around a triangle love story. A breakup in a relationship brings in a new person. The new turn in life hurts everyone. Will they be able to forgive and forget in love?

Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha cast has Samreen Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal. This is a T Series Originals Music Video content. It is sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

Music Video Cast (T Series)

Jubin nautiyal

Samreen Kaur

Abhishek Singh

