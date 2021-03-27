ENTERTAINMENT

Watch ‘UFC 260’ Free Live Streams On Reddit – Film Daily

Watch 'UFC 260' Free Live Streams On Reddit – Film Daily

One of the vital anticipated UFC occasions of the yr takes place this weekend, as Stipe Miocic faces off towards Francis Ngannou at UFC 260, streaming dwell on ESPN+.

Three years after their first assembly led to a unanimous resolution for Miocic, cementing him as probably the most dominant fighters on the planet, the 2 met once more for Miocic vs. Ngannou 2: the rematch.

Contents hide
1 When is Miocic vs Ngannou? UFC 260 date and time
2 UFC 260 Combat Card:
3 How you can watch UFC 260
4 UFC 260 dwell stream: find out how to watch Miocic vs Ngannou within the US
5 How you can dwell stream UFC 260 with out PPV in Europe
6 How you can watch Miocic vs Ngannou: dwell stream UFC 260 within the UK tonight

When is Miocic vs Ngannou? UFC 260 date and time

Miocic vs Ngannou takes place at UFC 260, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 27. The UFC 260 early prelim card is scheduled to start at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT, 10.30am AEDT, with the prelims kicking off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Sunday), 12pm AEDT (Sunday)

This essential Miocic vs Ngannou card is slated to begin at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT , 2pm AEDT – with the 2 MMA stars anticipated to enter the Octagon from round 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT.

UFC 260 Combat Card:

Early Prelims:

  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar

Prelims:

  • Shane Younger vs Omar Morales
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov
  • Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant

Most important Card

  • Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy
  • Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick
  • Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida
  • Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque (Co-main Occasion)
  • Stipe Miocic (C) vs Francis Ngannou (Most important Occasion)

How you can watch UFC 260

This yr the UFC entered into a brand new partnership with ESPN. That’s nice information for the UFC and the growth of the game of MMA, however dangerous information for client alternative. Particularly if you happen to’re one of many UFC followers who need to watch UFC dwell within the US.

Within the US, if you wish to know find out how to watch UFC 260, you’ll solely discover the battle night time on PPV via ESPN Plus. The price construction is a bit complicated, however listed below are the choices to observe UFC on ESPN, in accordance with ESPN’s web site:

Present yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC battle for $70.

Present month-to-month ESPN Plus subscribers will have the ability to both improve to an annual plan and purchase UFC PPV for $85 or buy the power to observe the UFC occasion on PPV for $70 by itself.

New ESPN Plus subscribers should buy a bundle of 1 UFC PPV occasion (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $90. It is a first rate deal. The earlier bundle gave a saving of 25% however this new bundle is a 35% saving. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one yr, on the value of an ESPN Plus annual subscription on the time of auto-renewal.

UFC 260 dwell stream: find out how to watch Miocic vs Ngannou within the US

The unique rights for US protection is with ESPN Plus UFC, that means it’s the one place to observe it. Early prelim protection begins at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT, adopted by the principle card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Miocic vs Ngannou anticipated to enter the Octagon a while from 12am ET / 9pm PT – relying on the tempo of the opposite fights.

There are three choices on price, which rely on whether or not or not you already subscribe to the service.

  1. Present ESPN Plus subscribers

Should you already benefit from the fruits of ESPN Plus, then it’s very straight ahead. It’s a basic pay-per-view state of affairs, and also you’ll must spend $69.99 to observe UFC 260.

  1. UFC 260 + ESPN Plus

Should you don’t but subscribe to ESPN Plus, then you possibly can make the most of this nice worth provide. You’ll must go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $89.98. That will get you each the UFC 260 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that will usually price $60 alone!

  1. UFC 260 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle

Your last choice is to purchase entry to UFC 260 for $83.98 and, with it, get one month of entry to the Disney Plus Bundle. In order that’s a jam-packed 30 days of every little thing on Disney Plus – suppose all of Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars and stacks extra – the complete catalog of dwell sports activities and documentaries on ESPN+, AND the a whole lot of field units and movies on Hulu.

How you can dwell stream UFC 260 with out PPV in Europe

As we are saying, you’re type of caught if you happen to’re within the US. It’s a PPV or bust.

Not so in Europe – in all probability as a result of it’s on in the course of the nighttime! As an alternative, it’s sports activities streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights.

So if you happen to’re a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get your self over to the DAZN web site.

Even higher information…you possibly can truly watch completely FREE in sure areas (we will affirm that’s the case in Germany, for instance). That’s due to a 30-day free trial, that you may make the most of if you happen to’ve by no means had a subscription earlier than.

How you can watch Miocic vs Ngannou: dwell stream UFC 260 within the UK tonight

BT Sport has unique broadcast rights to UFC occasions proper now, and the good information is that this weekend’s UFC 260 motion received’t be a PPV occasion within the UK!

You’ll must tune into BT Sport 2 for all of the motion from Vegas, with protection starting on the channel with their build-up preview present at 11.30pm on Saturday night time adopted by protection of the prelims prelims 12am midnight forward of the principle present at 3am within the early hours of Sunday morning. Miocic vs Ngannou are anticipated to enter the Octagon from 5am.

The broadcaster’s protection of UFC can be out there by way of the BT Sport app and on its web site, so you possibly can dwell stream UFC on most units as of late – and don’t overlook that you may now get BT Sport and not using a large dedication due to a BT Sport Month-to-month Move.

