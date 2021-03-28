LATEST

Watch UFC 260 Live Crackstream and Reddit Streams Full Fight – FilmyOne.com

Avatar
By
Posted on
Watch UFC 260 Live Crackstream and Reddit Streams Full Fight – Film Daily

Prepared To Watch Final Preventing Championship (UFC) not too long ago put the ending touches on its UFC 260 pay-per-view (PPV) struggle card, scheduled for TODAY (Saturday, March 27, 2021) on ESPN + from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 260 will probably be topped by the heavyweight championship title struggle with reigning 265-pound kingpin Stipe Miocic towards colossal knockout artist Francis Ngannou. Within the UFC 260 co-headliner, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley seems to be re-establishing himself within the 170-pound division on the expense of streaking contender Vicente Luque.

Contents hide
1 Watch UFC 260 on ESPN + Right here!
2 STREAM UFC 260 LIVE RIGHT HERE!
3 UFC 260 Struggle Card and Odds
4 UFC 260
5 Watch UFC 260 on ESPN + Right here!

Watch UFC 260 on ESPN + Right here!

watch UFC continues its reside occasions schedule on March 27 in Las Vegas with the “Miocic vs. Ngannou 2”-led championship pay-per-view (PPV) headliner obtainable to stream RIGHT HERE – don’t miss a second of the face- punching motion!

STREAM UFC 260 LIVE RIGHT HERE!

MMAmania.com gives LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow protection of the complete UFC 260 struggle card beneath, beginning with the early ESPN / ESPN + “Prelims” matches, scheduled for 7:30 PM ET, then the remaining undercard stability on ESPN / ESPN + at 8 p.m. ET, earlier than the principle PPV begin time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN + PPV.

Needless to say we’ll even be the place to go for the newest post-fight information, recaps and evaluation after “Miocic vs. Ngannou 2”. See the newest UFC 260 outcomes beneath with out additional delay. (Be aware: This goes from the underside to the highest, so scroll down for the final detailed round-by-round motion.)

Predictions! Once more, with feeling

UFC 260 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

265 lbs .: UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Methods to watch prelims: FUBO TV (Join FREE TRIAL)

A rematch between heavyweight GOAT Miocic and knockout artist Ngannou appeared inevitable. Miocic dominated the Cameroonian on the bottom of their struggle at UFC 220 in 2018. Nonetheless, Ngannou has since moved by way of the UFC’s heavyweight division.

The remainder of the UFC 260 struggle card has taken a giant hit on account of COVID-19 points. However there’s nonetheless a whole lot of enjoyable about the principle card with the return of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley towards Vincente Luque and fan-favorite bantamweight Sean O’Malley towards Thomas Almeida.

The early prelims to UFC 260 begin at 7:30 p.m. on UFC Struggle Go. Common prelims begin at 8pm on ESPN and ESPN +. The primary card begins at 10 p.m. completely on ESPN + pay-per-view.

UFC 260 Struggle Card and Odds

Francis Ngannou -125 vs. Stipe Miocic +105

Vicente Luque -260 vs. Tyron Woodley +210

Sean O’Malley -330 towards Thomas Almeida +260

Miranda Maverick -165 towards Gillian Robertson +140

Khama Worthy -130 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +110

Alonzo Menifield -270 vs. Fabio Cherant +220

Abubakar Nurmagomedov -240 vs. Jared Gooden +200

Michal Oleksiejczuk -160 vs. Trend bag Bukauskas +135

Omar Morales U195 vs. Shane Younger +165

Marc-Andre Barriault -120 vs. Abu Azaitar +100

UFC 260

Date: March 27, 2021

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Begin time: 8:00 pm EST (prelims) | 10:00 pm EST (primary map)

Methods to watch: ESPN + (primary card)

Methods to watch prelims: FUBO TV (Join FREE TRIAL)

Final Preventing Championship (UFC) not too long ago put the ending touches on its UFC 260 pay-per-view (PPV) struggle card, scheduled for launch this Saturday. evening (March 27, 2021) on ESPN + from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 260 will probably be topped by the heavyweight championship title struggle with reigning 265-pound kingpin Stipe Miocic towards colossal knockout artist Francis Ngannou. Within the UFC 260 co-headliner, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley seems to be re-establishing himself within the 170-pound division on the expense of streaking contender Vicente Luque.

Watch UFC 260 on ESPN + Right here!

UFC continues its schedule for reside occasions on March 27 in Las Vegas with the “Miocic vs. Ngannou 2”-led championship pay-per-view (PPV) headliner that may be streamed RIGHT HERE – don’t miss a second of face- punching motion!

265 lbs .: UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

170 lbs .: Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque

135 lbs .: Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

125 lbs .: Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
295
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
287
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
280
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
256
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x