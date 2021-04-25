Watch!|’ UFC 261 Free|: Live Streaming, ”Usman vs Masvidal” 2 PPV On TV – Film TMT

Welcome Fan’s How To Streams On-line Tonight massive UFC Battle!!! The UFC 261 reside stream is upon us, and it’s headlined by a big-time rematch for the welterweight title. Kamaru Usman (the champ) enters as the favourite (-420), and his 18-1 file makes it exhausting to doubt him. However can Jorge Masvidal finish his 17-fight win streak?

Watch Right here Click on : UFC 261 reside stream Television Channel

The final time they met was final summer season, the place Masvidal was a late-addition (lower than per week out) after Gilbert Burns was eliminated after testing constructive for Covid-19. Usman dealt with Masvidal through critical grappling that disassembled his foe’s offense. That loss broke a three-year successful streak for Masvidal, so he’s able to get his revenge — and followers are looking forward to a match that isn’t settled by decide’s determination.

One of the best low-cost TV offers

Our greatest Netflix reveals record has 65 picks to your subsequent binge watch

Plus: 19 largest TV reveals getting canceled or ending in 2021

The semi-main occasion can also be a must-see as Weili Zhang defends the ladies’s strawweight championship towards Rose Namajunas. Once more, champ is a favourite to win, however Namajunas is a former champ and no idle menace.

Find out how to watch UFC 261 reside in India? The night time can be headlined by a title rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and BMF Jorge Masvidal.

how you can watch ufc 261 reside in india

UFC 261 will happen on Saturday, April 24, 2021 (Sunday, April 25 for Indian viewers) on the VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Florida. That is the primary time for the reason that COVID-19 shutdowns that the promotion will open doorways for a packed crowd. So, contemplating it’s an vital day for the UFC, Dana White and his crew have put collectively a stacked combat card, which contains a whole of three title bouts.

The night time can be headlined by a title rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and BMF Jorge Masvidal, whereas ladies’s strawweight queen Zhang Weili will defend her strap towards former champ Rose Namajunas within the co-main occasion. Other than these two title bouts, the night time may even see ladies’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title towards prime contender Jessica Andrade.

The UFC 261 PPV will air everywhere in the world however totally different nations may have totally different broadcasters. Right here’s the place Indian followers can watch the UFC 261 reside stream India, Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 time India and others.

READ | UFC 261 will get full crowd, Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 and different title bouts introduced

Schedule: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 time India

Date: April 24, 2021

Time: 3:15 AM (early prelims), 5:30 AM (prelims), 7:30 AM (predominant card)

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment, Jacksonville, Florida

Click on : UFC 261 reside stream Television

UFC 261 reside stream India: Find out how to watch UFC 261 reside in India

UFC Battle Move and ESPN+ will broadcast all of the occasion underneath the paid subscription. Nevertheless, for those who should not have a UFC Battle Move or ESPN account, you may nonetheless catch the motion reside on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.

READ | Jorge Masvidal vows to interrupt Kamaru Usman’s bones “like a rooster wing” at UFC 261

Which channel is UFC 261 on?

Click on : UFC 261 reside stream Television

UFC 261 can be streamed on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in India. The prelims of UFC 261 will start at 5:30 AM, whereas the primary card will kick off at 7:30 AM. Each playing cards can be out there on UFC Battle Move and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the SonyLIV app (on-line). UFC 261 may also be streamed through Airtel TV and Jio TV.

READ | UFC 261 UK time: Find out how to watch Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal in UK? UFC 261 schedule

Full combat card and oddsmakers UFC 261 prediction

Essential card

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) (-400 favorite) vs Jorge Masvidal (+310 underdog)

Girls’s Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) (-200 favorite) vs Rose Namajunas (+170 underdog)

Girls’s Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (-500 favorite) vs Jessica Andrade (+350 underdog)

Middleweight bout: Uriah Corridor (+105 underdog) vs Chris Weidman (-125 favorite)

Gentle Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith (+165 underdog) vs Jimmy Crute (-200 favorite)

Preliminary card

Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira (+125 underdog) vs Randy Brown (-155 favorite)

Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant (-240 favorite) vs Stefan Sekulic (+180 underdog)

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson (+132 underdog) vs Brendan Allen (-165 favorite)

Featherweight bout: Patrick Sabatini (-230 favorite) vs Tristan Connelly (+180 underdog)

Early Prelims