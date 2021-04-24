Watch “UFC 261” Free Live Streams Reddit – Film TMT

It’s the massive combat MMA followers have been ready for, as Kamaru Usman faces off towards Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 immediately, in a highly-anticipated rematch that guarantees to go the gap.

Usman vs. Masvidal 2 airs reside this Saturday on ESPN+ and marks the second time the 2 fighters will meet in lower than a 12 months. Usman efficiently defended his UFC Welterweight title through unanimous resolution over Masvidal at UFC 251 final July. However Masvidal had proven as much as the combat as a last-minute substitute for Gilbert Burns. With extra coaching time below his belt and a earlier crack on the champ Masvidal is anticipated to be higher ready for the rematch.

Watch Now: UFC 261 Dwell

UFC 261 takes place this Saturday, April 24 reside from VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Florida. The occasion makes the primary time UFC may have a reside in-person viewers in attendance because the coronavirus pandemic hit final March. Tickets to UFC 261 are virtually offered out, and the sector is anticipated to fill its full capability of 15,000 seats.

When and What Time Does UFC 261 Begin?

Date: Sunday, Apr. 25

Preliminary card: 12:00am CET

Foremost card : 4:00am CET

Foremost occasion (approx): 6:15am CET

UFC 261: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 takes place on Saturday in the US, however for combat followers in central Europe the prelims will start from the stroke of midnight. The highest 5 fights comprise the primary card, which begins at 4am CET, whereas Usman and Masvidal’s cagewalks are estimated for round 6:15 on Sunday morning.

Nonetheless, as all the time with reside combat playing cards, the primary occasion begin time relies upon largely on how lengthy the remainder of the occasion runs.

The place is UFC 261?

The cardboard can be held on the VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Florida. This would be the first UFC occasion in the US since UFC 248 in March 2020 {that a} full capability can be inside a facility. Usman and Masvidal compete on the venue for the primary time.

Learn how to Stream UFC 261 Dwell On-line

UFC 261’s principal card pits Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in a Welterweight Championship title bout. The one approach to watch the combat is to stream UFC 261 on ESPN+ via your laptop computer, TV, pill or cellphone. Listed here are 3 ways to stream UFC 261 on ESPN+.

ESPN+ Single Month Membership + PPV: $75

That is an official pay-per-view occasion, so to observe the Usman vs. Masvidal combat, you’ll want to enroll in an ESPN+ subscription right here, after which pay a $69.99 PPV worth. The full price can be $75. You’ll have entry to ESPN+ for the combat, and 30 days afterwards, without spending a dime streaming of UFC Battle Night time, reside sports activities and entry to all ESPN+ content material. If you wish to watch future UFC PPV occasions although, you’ll need to sign-up for ESPN+ once more.

Disney Bundle + PPV: $84

Another choice: get the UFC + Disney Bundle deal, which will get you prompt entry to the combat plus ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for simply $84 right here. As soon as the combat ends, you’ll nonetheless have limitless entry to all three streaming companies for the remainder of the month. You possibly can proceed together with your Disney Bundle plan for simply $13.99 a month shifting ahead.

Learn how to Dwell Stream UFC 261 On-line Free

There are many methods to stream UFC 261 on-line free, although ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 261 prelims without spending a dime, together with free post-fight protection. You’ll nonetheless need to sign-up for the pay-per-view combat right here if you wish to watch the primary card. See how you can stream UFC 261 without spending a dime.

Different streaming platforms

In the event you’re purchasing for a bigger streaming package deal that features ESPN, nevertheless, then you definitely’ve received a couple of different choices — simply do not forget that with out ESPN+, you’ll miss out on pay-per-view UFC reside streams. All of those companies work with the overwhelming majority of contemporary streaming platforms, however all the time be sure you test and ensure that the one you need is suitable together with your units earlier than signing up.

FuboTV is a relative newcomer that’s rapidly shaping as much as be the primary streaming platform for sports activities followers (together with those that need to reside stream UFC fights). It gives two normal plans that each embody ESPN: The Household plan, which gives 100-plus channels and rings in at $65 monthly, and the $80-per-month Elite plan which options 150-plus channels together with another extras.

Hulu might need the largest identify recognition relating to streaming TV exhibits and channels, so its place on this listing ought to come as no shock. Its $65/month Dwell TV plan consists of ESPN and you may add premium channels like HBO, Showtime, Starz, and extra to your plan a la carte. If you’d like ESPN+, then one other nice possibility is The Disney Bundle which will get you primary ad-supported Hulu (observe that that is completely different than the total Hulu Dwell package deal), Disney+, and ESPN+ for simply $14 monthly.

YouTube TV, as you most likely gleaned from the identify, is YouTube’s foray into the world of premium streaming companies. It prices $65 monthly — the identical as Hulu or Fubo — and consists of ESPN, letting you reside stream UFC content material (except for pay-per-views, which nonetheless require ESPN+). You get greater than 85 channels out of the gate with premium add-ons out there.

UFC 261 FIGHT CARD

Foremost Card

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 for Usman’s Welterweight title

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Rose Namajunas for Weili’s Ladies’s Strawweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jéssica Andrade for Shevchenko’s Ladies’s Flyweight title

Uriah Corridor vs. Chris Weidman 2; Middleweight

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute; Gentle Heavyweight

