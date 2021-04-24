Watch ‘UFC 261’ Live Free Streams On Reddit & Crackstreams – Film TMT

Examine all choices to observe UFC 261 reside streams Reddit under. Kamaru Usman faces off Jorge Masvidal in the primary occasion of UFC 261 on April 24, 2021, Saturday. Lets see under between Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal reside the place and the way I can watch from any location.

UFC returns to reside occasions in Jacksonville, Florida on April 24 with 3 title fights together with Usman vs Masvidal 2, Shevchenko vs Andrade and Zhang vs Namajunas.

It’s the massive battle MMA followers have been ready for, as Kamaru Usman faces off in opposition to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 this weekend, in a highly-anticipated rematch that guarantees to go the space.

Usman vs. Masvidal 2 airs reside this Saturday on ESPN+ and marks the second time the 2 fighters will meet in lower than a 12 months. Usman efficiently defended his UFC Welterweight title by way of unanimous resolution over Masvidal at UFC 251 final July. However Masvidal had proven as much as the battle as a last-minute alternative for Gilbert Burns. With extra coaching time underneath his belt — and a earlier crack on the champ — Masvidal is anticipated to be higher ready for the rematch.

UFC 261 Battle Card :

Pay-Per-View Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jéssica Andrade

Uriah Corridor vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+)

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulić

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

How one can Stream UFC 261 Reside On-line

UFC 261's important card pits Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in a Welterweight Championship title bout.

How To Watch or Reside Stream UFC 261

UFC 261 takes place Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Area in Jacksonville, Florida. The principle card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Battle Move.

UFC 261 Reside On ESPN + Official Channel

Stream Usman vs Masvidal 2 at UFC 261 completely on ESPN+. Watch UFC 261 reside on April 24 for $69.99 with PPV.

Watch UFC 261 Reside Stream On-line From Wherever within the World

In the event you favor no-contract media streaming service answer, you could possibly select the Sling TV as the choice to the official website of the UFC. You should utilize a number of VPN companies to unblock the companies as properly.

Fubo TV

Fubo is a web based tv they usually stream sports activities, video games, leisure and other forms of followers throughout the nation.

You should subscribe to them earlier than you should utilize their companies. nevertheless, they supply one-week free use. The web station will stream UFC 261 battle.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now is one other internet-based tv service. Earlier than you possibly can entry their program, you could first subscribe to them and obtain their apps. In addition they present a free interval of use.

Sling TV

Sling TV calls for subscription earlier than you should utilize their companies. The tv relies on the web, and it's broadly out there to UFC 261 followers in America. They supply a free trial.

HULU

Hulu is one other common on-line tv broadcast to followers throughout the nation and past. To entry their companies, you could have an web connection and you could subscribe to their companies and obtain the app. They supply a free trial.