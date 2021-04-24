Watch! ‘UFC 261 Live Stream’ Reddit USA, Canada: for free – Film TMT

UFC-261-watch-online-live-stream-free-reddit. How one can watch UFC 261 stay in USA and Canada? UFC 261 options three title fights, together with Usman vs Masvidal 2, Zhang vs Namajunas and Shevchenko vs Andrade.

The UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will look to create historical past this weekend as he takes on BMF Jorge Masvidal in a title rematch. The bout is about to headline UFC 261, which is able to happen on April 24, 2021, in entrance of a packed VyStar Veterans Memorial Area in Jacksonville, Florida. To make issues even higher, the promotion has stacked the cardboard, which incorporates two extra title fights, aside from Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2.

Within the co-main occasion, girls’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title in opposition to Rose Namajunas, who’s trying to reclaim her throne. However earlier than that, Valentina Shevchenko will put her girls’s flyweight strap on the road in opposition to no.1 ranked Jessica Andrade, who’s set to offer the Bullet a tricky competitors. Aside from that, the principle card additionally options bouts like Uriah Corridor vs Chris Weidman and Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute.

UFC 261 prediction: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 time (USA and Canada)

US time Canada time

Primary Card 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 PM PT 10:00 PM

Prelims 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT 8:00 PM

Early Prelims 5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT 5:45 PM

UFC 261 prediction: How one can watch UFC 261 stay in USA and Canada?

UFC 261 stay stream USA

Within the US, followers will want an ESPN+ subscription to look at UFC 261 predominant card. Nonetheless, the prelims of the occasion shall be obtainable on each ESPN+ and ESPN, so followers can watch the prelims on ESPN earlier than paying $69.99 to $89.98 to see the principle card on ESPN+. The early prelims, alternatively, shall be obtainable on the UFC struggle move.

UFC 261 stay stream Canada

For UFC followers in Canada, early prelims shall be obtainable on UFC Combat Move, whereas the prelims are on TSN and RDS. In the meantime, the principle card shall be obtainable on numerous suppliers, together with BELL and Rogers.

UFC 261 struggle card

UFC 261 stay stream USA: Primary card

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs Jorge Masvidal

Ladies’s Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs Rose Namajunas

Ladies’s Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Jessica Andrade

Middleweight bout: Uriah Corridor vs Chris Weidman

Mild Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute

UFC 261 stay stream Canada: Preliminary card

Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs Randy Brown

Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs Stefan Sekulic

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen

Featherweight bout: Patrick Sabatini vs Tristan Connelly

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 time: Early Prelims

Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs Kevin Natividad

Light-weight bout: Kazula Vargas vs Rong Zhu

Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori vs Jeffrey Molina

Ladies’s Strawweight bout: Na Liang vs Ariane Carnelossi

How To Watch or Reside Stream UFC 261

UFC 261 takes place Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Area in Jacksonville, Florida. The principle card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Combat Move.

UFC 261: easy methods to watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 at no cost

MMA followers who’re fortunate sufficient to stay in Italy, Germany, Austria or Spain can watch UFC 261 for free.

It is because DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 261 stay in chosen European nations. Subscription to the streaming service prices round $20 monthly however new customers take pleasure in a FREE trial. Good to know, proper?

