Watch!! UFC Fight Night Holland vs Vettori Live Free Stream MMA Reddit – Film Daily

Boom! Don’t Miss UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland Live Free Stream Online TV Channel  mixed martial arts event produced.

With UFC Vegas 23 just hours away, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Alexander K. Lee and E. Casey Leydon breaks down the top storylines ahead of Saturday’s event at the APEX, including the middleweight headliner between Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland.

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 23 results for the Vettori vs. Holland fight card in Las Vegas, live blogs of the top two fights, and live UFC Vegas 23 Twitter updates.

The scheduled main event features a middleweight showdown between Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland. Also on tap for the event is a featherweight co-headliner between Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff.

Main Card (ABC, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

  • Kevin Holland vs. Marvin Vettori
  • Sodiq Yusuff vs. Arnold Allen
  • Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez
  • Nina Nunes vs. Mackenzie Dern
  • Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET)

  • Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki
  • Scott Holtzman vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
  • Comforter De Castro vs. Jarjis Danho
  • Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore
  • Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin
  • Da Un Jung vs. William Knight

Prelims (ESPN+, 11:30 a.m. ET)

Impa Kasanganay Vs. Sasha palatnikov

The bantamweight showdown between Norma Dumont and Erin Blanchfield has been pulled from the UFC Vegas 23 lineup, set for tomorrow afternoon (Sat., April 10, 20210) on ABC and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s because Dumont tipped the scale at 139.5 during today’s weigh ins (full results and video here), three and a half pounds over the contracted limit of 135 (when factoring in the one-pound allowance afforded in non-title fights).

“Won’t be fighting tomorrow,” Blanchfield wrote on Instagram. “Athletic commission pulled the fight, because my opponent missed weight. Told them I’d still fight but they weren’t having it. Really sucks. Thanks for all the love & support leading up. I’ll be back soon at flyweight.”

Elsewhere on the card, Ignacio Bahamondes came in heavy at 156.75 for his lightweight showdown opposite John Makdessi (153.5). As of this writing, that contest is expected to remain on the UFC Vegas 23 “Prelims” card on ESPN/ESPN+.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ABC this Saturday (April 10, 2021), featuring not just established names but two newcomers who will get the chance to show their stuff on network television.

On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where coming up with pithy taglines every week is harder than I thought it would be, we look at two impressive Contender Series graduates and a promising young gun out of Invicta.

This column was originally supposed to feature unbeaten Middleweight Aliaskhab Khizriev and Brazilian jiu-jitsu standout Erin Blanchfield but their fights fell apart this week (details).

Final Word About UFC Vegas 23

Just two months after beating Chris Brown for his sixth win in seven fights, Chile’s Bahamondes entered “Contender Series” against Edson Gomez. “La Jaula’s striking prowess was on full display, finishing Gomez with a contract-winning front kick midway through the second round.

