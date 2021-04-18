LATEST

Watch Uppena Movie World Television Premiere on Star Maa 18th April 2021 Check Timing Details

An Indian Telugu language romantic drama movie might be going to air on small screens right this moment. Uppena is a 2021 film directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana. If we speak in regards to the producers of the film then the film produced by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, below their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Film Makers. The film already received a lot love from the viewers due to the story and the efficiency of the star members. The brand new director truly works very properly within the film. Additionally, Bucchi Babu Sana received a lot appreciation from the viewers for steering Uppena.

The film already works on the field workplace that the makers attempting to do it in entrance of everybody. Many reputed and well-known personalities labored within the film and painting pivotal roles to make the film extra treasured for the viewers. The names of the celebrities who appeared within the film are given beneath. Everybody may be very very good and proficient with a separate fanbase throughout the nation. The film is definitely crucial to look at due to the efficiency of the personalities who displaying their greatest performing abilities within the characters of the film. The names are given beneath.

  • Panja Vaisshnav Tej as Aasirvadham “Aasi”
  • Krithi Shetty as Sangeetha “Bebbamma”
  • Vijay Sethupathi as Kotagiri Sesha Raayanam
  • Sai Chand as Jalayya, Aasi’s father

If we speak in regards to the launch of the film then it hits the theaters on twelfth February 2021 and really quickly it collects Rs. 85 Crore on the field workplace assortment. Additionally, the film is now obtainable on Netflix from 14th April 2021 and you’ll capable of watch it any time and anyplace on Netflix. As we speak, the film might be going to take its World Tv Premiere on Star Maa at 6 PM. In case you nonetheless didn’t watch the film you then simply want to remain on the channel named Star Maa at 6 PM.

The male lead function of the film performed by Panja Vaisshnav Tej and he accomplished truly very properly within the character. Then again, the feminine lead function by Krithi Shetty additionally wins the hearts of followers within the function. Additionally, one of the vital outstanding and versatile actors Vijay Sethupathi additionally performed the necessary function in Uppena. So, it’s cleared that the film is an ideal pack of leisure that capable of steal everybody’s coronary heart very simply. If you wish to watch it you then simply want to remain on Star Maa to look at Uppena World Tv Premiere at 6 PM right this moment. So, keep tuned with us to know extra attention-grabbing data associated to the film.

