Watch Venky Mama Movie (WTP) World Television Premiere on Zee Cinema Check Time & Details

One of the most television channels that always showing very genuine movies to entertain all the people. Yes, we are talking about Zee Cinema that always giving a very genuine pack of entertainment to amuse all the people. Now, the weekend of every viewer will be totally amazing because Venky Mama will be taking its World Television Premiere on Zee Cinema on this 4th April 2021. So, it will be very interesting to watch the complete story on the small screens. A very huge number of fans waiting to watch the movie because they love the concept and the performance of the stars in the movie.

The director of the movie is K. S. Ravindra and produced by D. Suresh Babu, T. G. Vishwa Prasad under Suresh Productions and People’s Media Factory banners. If we talk about the star members who worked in the movie then they all are very superb and extremely brilliant in showing their real talent. The names of the star members who appeared in the movie are given below.

Venkatesh

Naga Chaitanya

Raashi Khanna

Payal rajput

The movie was released on 13th December 2019 and after a very long time, it will be taking its World Television Premiere in Hindi on Zee Cinema to entertain all the people across the country. Everyone wants to watch something interesting and amazing on their weekend. The movie will be a very good option to watch for all the viewers. If we talk about the total box office collection of the movie then it got much love from the audience and also collect huge applause from viewers.

Now, the movie will be going to air at Zee Cinema at 8 PM on 4th April 2021. Venky mama is a very brilliant movie that totally entertains all the viewers in theatres. The makers also got very good responses from the audience and the critics because the movie extremely did well in the theatres. Now, many fans are very eagerly waiting for the movie because they want to watch the complete story to get all the information related to the story and the performance of the star members in the movie. If you want to get more updates on the current topics then we are always available here to provide you the best information. You just need to stay connected with us.