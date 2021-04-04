ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Venky Mama Telugu Movie In Hindi Dubbed World Television Premiere On Zee Cinema

Venky Mama

There is good news for the enthusiast of south Indian films. The most watchable television channel is bringing up the most appreciated thriller. The channel Zee Cinema is highly popular in broadcasting Hindi dubbed south movies. Your weekend is going to be entertaining as the World Television Premiere of the Venky Mama I about to telecast on April 4, 2021. The enthusiast is excited to watch the full movie on the small screen. While a huge amount of audience is waiting for the broadcast of the movie.

Venky Mama

Watch Venky Mama World Television Premiere In Hindi Dubbed

Venky Mama is helmed by the director K.S Ravindra and produced by D. Suresh Babu, T. G. Vishwa Prasad under the Suresh production house. When the movie was released it grabs positive and good reviews. The audience claims that the cast has been done a fabulous job in the film, their acting is appreciable. The cast includes Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khnna and Payal Rajput. All appear as the main leads in the movie. The thriller has been released on 13 December 2021.

The viewers are gonna enjoy the Hindi version of the film Venky Mama. While your weekend is gonna stressless as the movie is entertaining. Hence the World Television Premier news is creating buzz over social media and on Television too. Venky Mama’s story plot is interesting and will enthrall the viewers sitting at their home. The makers were got a positive response from the viewers as well as from the critics.

Releasing date, time and streaming platform of the Hindi dubbed version of Venky Mama:-

The Venky Mamma is broadcasting on 4 April 2021 at 8:00 pm.

Trailer of the Hindi dubbed version of Venky Mama:-

The trailer is 19 seconds long in which we can see the main lead is a warrior who is a fearless and wise man. He uses to fight against politicians along with his brother. They fight for the basic rights of the people.

Read More:

Do watch it to make your Sunday energetic and keep yourself out of the stress. The film will gonna reduce your stress level. If you want more updates on other World Television Premier then follow us by bookmarking our site.

