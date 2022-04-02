Watch: Vijay appears menacing in role of spy in Beast trailer

Helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast marks Vijay’s 65th film.

The trailer from actor Vijay’s much-anticipated film Beast was unveiled on Saturday, April 2, ahead of the theatrical release of the film on April 13. The trailer begins with a person announcing that the East Coast Mall in Chennai has been hijacked. Then we see a flurry of gunshots inside the mall with the people there scurrying for cover. The attackers appear dressed in Santa Claus outfits. Vijay’s character then gets introduced in the film as ‘one of the best and most notorious spies we have ever had’. Vijay can be seen in a menacing avatar single-handedly taking down the bad guys by wielding a gun and other sharp weapons of his own. Vijay’s character is named Veeraraghavan in the film and…