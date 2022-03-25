WATCH: Viral Video Of Devin Booker’s Words With A Fan

On Wednesday evening, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-116 and Booker scored 28 points and seven assists.

However, the most viral highlight of the game was Booker’s conversation with a fan sitting on the floor during the game.

The clip, which has been viewed over two million times, can be viewed from the Twitter account of @SkolBros in a tweet embedded below.

The Sons have the best record in the NBA at 60-14 in 74 games played so far this season.

They are the first seed in the Western Conference, and have a 9.0 game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-placed team.

Last season, he made the NBA Finals, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

