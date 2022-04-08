Watch Warriors Vs Lakers: TV Channels, Live Stream Info, Start Time

through 3 quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Golden State Warriors and the victory they were favored to collect on this night. Three quarters in and his offense is actually able to enforce his will by dominating the Los Angeles Lakers 94-84.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson has led so far for Golden State, as he shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and recorded 31 points. One thing to keep an eye on is the poor position of Jordan Poole as he currently sits on four.

Shooting guard Malik Monk (21 points) and short forward Talen Horton-Tucker (21 points) have been the top scorers for Los Angeles.

The Lakers have lost 72% of the time they were going for fourth…