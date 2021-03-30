ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Well Done Baby Amazon Prime Priyanka Tanwar Marathi Film Online – trendykendy

Avatar
By
Posted on
Well Done Baby Amazon Prime Priyanka Tanwar Marathi Film Watch Online, Cast Name, Wiki - trendykendy

Well Done Baby is an upcoming Marathi film that features Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vandana Gupte in a pivot role. The film is all set to release on 9th April 2021 on Amazon Prime on the special occasion of Gudi Padwa. Amazon Prime has released the premier on their social media account. Here are the full updates about Well Done Baby Amazon Prime cast name, trailer, wiki.

Well Done Baby Amazon Prime Story

The story of the upcoming Marathi film is revolving around a family entertainer that will surely touch your hearts. It is a mixture of fun entertainment along with an emotional side. In an interview Debutante director, Priyanka Tanwar says, “It was a pleasure working with some of the best people in the Marathi industry and making this tricky story of a work-in-progress, dysfunctional family. It is an unconventional modern-day story that everyone in the family can enjoy. I am glad that viewers will be able to watch our film and entertain this Gudi Padwa. Pushkar Jog said: “I hope everyone enjoys this family drama with their loved ones, as we (while making it) did.”

Well Done Baby Marathi Film Amazon Prime Cast

We will watch some of the popular star cast that will entertain you with their amazing acting skills. Here are the full star cast list names.

  • Pushkar Jog
  • Amruta Khanvilkar
  • Vandana Gupte

Well Done Baby First Look Poster

Amazon Prime Well Done Baby Marathi Film Release Date

The film will be premiere on 9th April 2021 on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime. You can download the app from Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Also Read: Unpaused Movie Amazon Prime Video Release Date, Cast, Plot, Review and Images

Stay tuned with us for more web series updates and news. Also, do not forget to watch the most anticipated Marathi film Well Done Baby.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
385
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
352
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
347
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
345
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
296
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
287
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top