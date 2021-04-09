Watch Y Movie Full HD Online On Aha Video – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Watch Y Movie: Y is a Telugu language thriller drama written and directed by Baalu Adusumilli. Y movie features Sriram, Rahul Ramakrishna, Akshaya Chander in lead roles. This movie is produced by Yerukonda Raghu Ram, Srinivas Vegi, Murali Mature, and the scoring of background music and tracks are by Vikas Badisa

The story revolves around the murder mystery that is solved by the mastermind gamechanger. This Y movie premieres worldwide on Aha platform on April 02, 2021. It is an exclusive Telugu content platform with an extensive range of movies and online web series.

Y Movie Full Details

Director Baalu ​​Adusumilli Producer Yerukonda Raghu Ram, Srinivas Vegi, Murali Maturu Genre Thriller Drama Starring Sriram, Rahul Ramakrishna, Akshaya Chander, and more Music Vikas Badisa Cinematographer Darshan Editor Chota K. Prasad Production Company Yerukonda Entertainments, Jakkampudi Ganesh Release date April 02, 2021 Language Telugu

Check out the trailer of Y movie