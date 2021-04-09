Watch Y Movie Full HD Online On Aha Video – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

LATEST

Watch Y Movie: Y is a Telugu language thriller drama written and directed by Baalu Adusumilli. Y movie features Sriram, Rahul Ramakrishna, Akshaya Chander in lead roles. This movie is produced by Yerukonda Raghu Ram, Srinivas Vegi, Murali Mature, and the scoring of background music and tracks are by Vikas Badisa

The story revolves around the murder mystery that is solved by the mastermind gamechanger. This Y movie premieres worldwide on Aha platform on April 02, 2021. It is an exclusive Telugu content platform with an extensive range of movies and online web series.

Y Movie Full Details

Director Baalu ​​Adusumilli
Producer Yerukonda Raghu Ram, Srinivas Vegi, Murali Maturu
Genre Thriller Drama
Starring Sriram, Rahul Ramakrishna, Akshaya Chander, and more
Music Vikas Badisa
Cinematographer Darshan
Editor Chota K. Prasad
Production Company Yerukonda Entertainments, Jakkampudi Ganesh
Release date April 02, 2021
Language Telugu

Check out the trailer of Y movie

