Watch Yuvarathnaa Telugu full movie Cast, Review, And Release Date – Sandeep Jakhar News

Yuvarathnaa is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language drama film.
Yuvarathnaa is an action entertainer movie directed by Santhosh Ananddram. The movie casts Puneeth Rajkumar and Sayyeshaa Saigal are in the lead roles along with Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, Prakash Raj, Diganth Manchale are seen in supporting roles.
The Music composed by Thaman S while cinematography done by Venkatesh Anguraj and it is edited by Jnaanesh B Matad. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner.
Yuvarathnaa Movie Cast
- Puneeth Rajkumar
- Sayyeshaa saigal
- Dhananjay
- Gowda the End
- Prakash Raj
- Diganth
Yuvarathnaa Movie Crew
- Santhosh Anandram Director
- Vijay Kiragandur Producer
- Thaman Music Director
- Ramajogaya Sastry Lyrics
- Nakash Aziz Singer
Yuvarathnaa Movie Release Date
01 apr. , 2021.
Yuvarathnaa Movie Trailer
Yuvarathnaa MOVIE SONGS
Songs have not released yet.
Download
