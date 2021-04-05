Watch Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” Free: How to Stream Online – Film Daily

It took a long time to release (and will take a while to watch, too!) but the so-called Snyder Cut of 2017’s Justice League movie is here. Fans of DC Comics and superheroes in general now get to watch the Justice League movie just as its visionary director intended – although probably on a smaller screen than he would have liked… Follow our guide below as we explain how to stream the Snyder Cut, with HBO Max the place to be in the US.

Now fans can finally see for themselves what Justice League would have looked like if Snyder had stayed at the helm, with the infamous four-hour Snyder Cut having landed on HBO Max in the US as well as a number of other well-known streaming services and PVOD platforms all over the world.

The wait is finally over! Read on as we explain how to watch Justice League online and stream the full Snyder Cut movie this week.

The entire reason that Zack Snyder was able to complete his version of Justice League is largely because HBO Max exists. Warner Bros. produced and released the theatrical cut of Justice League, but suddenly they need content and subscribers for their new streaming service HBO Max, so that’s why Zack Snyder’s Justice League is streaming exclusively on that service.

But will The Snyder Cut get a theatrical release? Snyder hopes so, and that’s one of the reasons the film’s aspect ratio is in an IMAX format – because he intends for it to be seen on a large IMAX screen. But as of right now, Warner Bros. has not announced plans to send Zack Snyder’s Justice League to theaters just yet. So for now, it’s only streaming.

How to Watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League Online

If you want to stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League online, you’ll need to sign up for HBO Max. HBO Max is the only place to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League online right now — you won’t be able to find it in theaters, on Apple TV, Amazon or any of the other usual video-on-demand sites.

An HBO Max subscription costs just $14.99 a month (about the same price as Netflix, and cheaper than a theater ticket).

Watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League Online on HBO Max

Your HBO Max subscription lets you stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League free in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos from your computer, phone or through your TV (note: you’ll need a 4K-capable device to play 4K content on your TV; we recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is on sale for just $49 right now).

Unlike the recent Raya and the Last Dragon launch on Disney+, you don’t have to pay an additional fee to get Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. All HBO Max subscribers get instant access to stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League online for free and watch on-demand as many times as you want.

You can watch both the 2021 Justice League movie, the original 2017 cut, and all the previous incarnations of Justice League for free on HBO Max.

How to Stream the Justice League Snyder Cut Free

Another way to watch Justice League for free? AT&T wireless subscribers can get HBO Max for free as part of their unlimited phone, TV and internet plans. To activate, simply download the HBO Max app, sign in with your AT&T or DIRECTV login credentials and start streaming HBO Max for free. If you’ve been waiting to sign up, now is the time, since this is one of the best HBO Max deals we’ve seen online.

HBO Max is now officially available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices as well, in addition to PlayStation 5, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

How Do You Watch ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Outside the U.S.?

Since HBO Max is currently only available in the United States, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is also being released outside the U.S. on the same day as its American debut – March 18th – a variety of ways. With the exception of China, France, and Japan where release dates are TBD, the four-hour film will be available worldwide via one of the following distribution options: PVOD, PEST, EST, SVOD, TVOD, HBO linear, and on HBO Go (in HBO Europe and HBO Asia territories), or via a local TV provider.

Justice League review: is the Snyder cut any good?

Let’s face it…you’ve probably already made up your mind whether you’ll invest four hours of your precious time into watching the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

But just in case you’re still wavering, we have a full review of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on site. We definitely think that the longer form makes a big improvement to the original release and everybody from Superman to Cyborg gets their time to shine. Obviously the film’s duration will make it feel like a bit of a slog for some – especially considering that the first half does drag a little.

Still, when you’ve got through the film, you might want to check out our explainer of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League ending. We’ll also explain why the Justice League aspect ratio isn’t in widescreen when you watch it today.