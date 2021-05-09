Watch Zee Tamil Rockstar 9th May 2021 Today’s Episode: Performances & Elimination Updates







Reality Shows always managed to accumulate a separate and huge fan base. Almost all reality show whether it is dancing or singing fetched the attention of the audience. However, other shows like cooking and drama show like Cook with Comali and Bigg Boss also blew the audience away with their high voltage entertainment. Both the show are considered as some of the most successful and prestigious television franchise. In between all this, another singing reality shows Rockstar recently launch with promising engagement and fun. It is generating fuss with the first season airs on Zee Tamil.

The all-new music reality show is entertaining the audience from 28th March 2021. The competition of the show has reached its peak and all the contestants are Fighting Tooth and Nail to hoist the flag as a winner. All the participants are going to extra mile to hone their performance than previous. Now, all the singing battles are jaw-dropping and contestants have fastened their seat belts for the Grand Finale of the show all on its way swiftly.

Besides, Devi Sri Prasad also known as the DSP of the entertainment industry is arriving as the judge of the show. This for the first time when Devi Prasad is judging any reality show. Along with Devi Prasad, other legendary singers of the music industry Mano and Srinivas are handling the judging panel. Kiki and RJ Vijay are hosting the show.

Rockstar is also a celebrity singing show wherein versatile celebrities of the entertainment industry showcase their singing talent. The concept of the show is completely unique and engrossing. It brings a group of the popular personality of the music industry against the group of talented singers. This is for the very first time when such a concept has adapted by any of the show. On one side, we have famous professional singers and on another side common but highly talented singers.

Besides, the celebrities competing in the show are Priya Himesh, NSK Ramya, Chinna Poonu, Rahul Nambiyar, Aishwarya, Sathyam Mahalingam, Bamba Backiya. Well, the show is coming with some jaw-dropping music battles that can even give you goosebumps. The winner of the season will grab the title of Tamil Nadu’s first-ever musical Rockstar. Catch all the enthraling episodes of the show on Zee Tamil every Sunday at 7:30 PM. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest written updates on Rockstar.