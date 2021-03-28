ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Zombie Reddy (WTP) World Television Premiere In Hindi Dubbed On Star Maa

Zombie Reddy

Star Maa is probably the most outstanding and well-known channel which introduces varied each day soaps and actuality reveals as effectively. This weekend, the channel goes to entertain its viewers with a model new film titled “Zombie Reddy”. It is a horror-comedy film that was launched on February 05, 2021, in theatres. Now, the film is all set to its World Tv Premiere on Star Maa. The film has collected a constructive response from the viewers. The film is scheduled for its WTP on March 28, 2021, on Star Maa at 6 PM. The viewers are very excited in regards to the film and eagerly ready to observe the film tonight.

Zombie Reddy

The film is helmed by Prashanth Varma and produced by Raj Shekhar Varma. The film has made underneath the manufacturing firm Apple Bushes Studios. The enhancing and writing credit score go to Tajuddin Syed and Sai Babu. The screenplay is dealt with by Scriptsville and the music composed by Mark Okay. Robin. The lead roles have performed by Sajja Tejja, Anandhi, and Daksha Nagarkar.

Star Forged Identify of Zombie Reddy

  • Sajja Teja as Marripala Obul Reddy
  • Anandhi as Nandini Reddy
  • Daksha Nagarkar as Maggie
  • RJ Hemanth as Kalyan
  • Getup Srinu as Kasi Reddy
  • Lahari Shari as Pushkala Reddy
  • Vinay Varma as Bhooma Reddy
  • Naga Mahesh as Veera Reddy

The makers have launched the movement poster on August 08, 2020, to introduced the film. That is the third film of Prashanth, earlier than this Prashanth has given two blockbuster motion pictures titled “Awe” and “Kalki”. Sajja Teja goes to debut within the movie as a lead actor. The film is mainly primarily based on the Covid-19 pandemic which launched in theatres on February 05, 2020. The film managed to gather the quantity of two.26 crore.

Zombie Reddy Full Film Launched On OTT AHA Video

Within the film, the actors and actresses have carried out exceptionally within the movie. Additionally, the actors have appreciated by the viewers for his or her roles because the actors have given justice to their revered roles. The film is crammed with numerous humorous and horror scenes and a few motion as effectively. The makers are very curious to know the response to the WTP of the film. The film is coming tonight (March 28) on Star Maa at 6. So, get able to take pleasure in your self with a tremendous and entertaining film. Keep related with our web site to catch all of the unique updates.

