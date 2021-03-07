(Watch3) UFC 259 Stream Full Fight Free Online PPV Without Cable – TMT Daily

Amanda also defends in Nunes UFC 259 Live Stream

The UFC 259 Live Stream Main Event –Błachowicz vs Adesanya Live is going to start at around midnight on Saturday 6 March 2021. Where first you’ll have Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson for the Wings title, with the main event also featuring Petr Yves vs. Aljamen Sterling and Thiago Santos vs. Alexandar Racic battles.

In the prelims starting at 8.00 am, Fighter Song is set to battle Yadong vs Kylar Phillips and Dominic Cruz vs Casey Kenny.

In the preliminary prelims, UFC Apex is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm on “Fight Island” in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. In this card, Kennedy Nachukwu vs Carlos Ulberg, Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews and Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Cara France will face each other.

When is UFC 259?

UFC 259 Live: Błachowicz vs. Adesanya is expected on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The main card will start at 10 pm ET.

Main Card – 10 AM ET / 6 PM GST

Late Prelims – 8 PM ET 4 PM GST

Preliminary Prelims – 6:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm GST

place: UFC APEX Center, Las Vegas, USA

free stream: DAZN free trial (European Union, details below)

View Anywhere: Try expressvpn

US Stream: $ 64.99 ESPN +

UK Stream: £ 25 BT Sport Monthly Pass

Watch: Section 259

259 preview

The main event is particularly exciting. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will challenge light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachovic, moving up weightlifting to become the fifth fifth fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously.

When and where will UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya?

UFC 259 will take place on March 6, 2021 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card ESPN + pay-per-view on ESPN will be streamed live on prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN.

Preliminary prelims will start at 6:00 AM and will be followed by 8:00 AM ET prelims. The star-studded main card will start at 10:00 PM ET.

UFC 259: How much does it cost to watch Blachowicz vs Adesanya?

UFC fans with an ESPN + subscription can catch the event live in the United States on their television and streaming devices. A subscription to ESPN costs $ 6 for a month and $ 60 for a full year.

Existing ESPN + customers can purchase UFC 259 pay-per-view for $ 69.99. New users can purchase the ESPN + and UFC 259 pay-per-view bundles for $ 89.99.

Those with a UFC Fight Pass subscription can enjoy a re-run a month after the event goes live. A UFC Fight Pass membership will cost $ 9.99 for a month and $ 95.99 for a year.

How to watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya in India

The UFC 259 main card will start on March 7, 2021 at 8:30 am. The fight will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). People with a premium subscription to the Sony Live app can watch the event live on their mobile and other streaming devices. Sony Liv’s monthly premium membership subscription 299, and annual subscription cost. 999.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya Fight Card

Main card

Islam Machev (14) vs Drew Robert (Lightweight)

Thiago Santos (2) vs Alexandar Ralik (4) (Light Heavyweight)

Petr Yan (C) vs Alzamine Sterling (1) (bantamweight)

Amanda Nunes (C) vs Megan Anderson (Female Featherweight)

Jan Blachowicz (C) vs Israel Adesanya (CM / W) (Light Heavyweight)

Opening card

Dominic Cruz (11) vs Casey Kenny (bantamweight)

Song Yedong (14) vs Kylar Phillips (bantamweight)

Joseph Benavidz (2) vs Oscar Askarov (3) (flyweight)

Rogerio Bontorin (8) vs Kai Cara-France (8) (flyweight)

Initial initial

Tim Elliott (12) vs Jordan Espinosa (flyweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs Kennedy Nachukwu (Light Heavyweight)

Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews (Welterweight)

Livia Souza (15) vs Amanda Lemos (Women’s Strawweight)

Euros Medicine vs Elon Cruz (Lightweight)

Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones (bantamweight)

How to watch live online stream UFC

ESPN + annual subscriptions with UFC 259 pay-per-view can be purchased at $ 89.98, hence saving about 30% on costs. ESPN + has a regular one-year subscription price of $ 59.99.

In the United Kingdom, UFC 259 will be available on the BT Sport 2 rather than the usual BT Sport box office. With a BT broadband subscription people can use BT TV and BT Sport by adding £ 15.00 per month to their existing packages. BT offers a ‘Big Sport’ package at £ 40 per month, covering all BT Sport channels including BT Sport 2.

Non-BT customers can also access the event by signing up for BT Sport Monthly Pass for £ 25. The event can be streamed live on the BT Sport website and app.

In India, UFC 259 can be accessed by cable TV on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). It can be streamed live with the Sony Live App Premium subscription.

UFC 259 Fight Card, Prediction, Odds

The Blashikoise vs Adesania fight at UFC 259 is one of the most awaited matches of the year. Adesanya (aka “The Last Stylebender”) holds her undefeated record of 20–0–0 against one of the toughest competitors in the league. Polish gleaming Blachovic would not bend easily, and would raise Adesanya up to 20 pounds, which may or may not be to her advantage.

Adanya is currently the UFC Middleweight Champion. If he takes home the light heavyweight belt in Saturday’s main event, he will be the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold two separate titles simultaneously. First person to do so: Connor McGregor. The most recent person to do so: Amanda Nunes, who fights in the UFC 259 co-main event.

The UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship bout also pitted defending champion Nunes (the current UFC women’s bantamweight champion) against Megan Anderson. The women’s title contest comes amid rumors that it may be Nunes’ last fightweight title fight.

The UFC 259 Fight Card also includes another title fight for the UFC Bantamweight Championship with Petr Yan v. Alzman Sterling Squaring. While the Odysseymakers have Adesanya and Nunes as heavy favorites in their respective bouts, the stakes for the Yan vs. Sterling fight are more evenly matched.

