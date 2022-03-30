Watches and Wonders 2022: Top sports timepiece releases from Rolex, Panerai and more

The annual Watches & Wonders returns to Geneva with more watchmakers participating than ever before. From a Rolex travel watch with the left hand in mind to Panerai’s sailing-inspired creation, here are some of the most eye-catching sports timepieces launching this year.

Rolex GMT-Master II

The GMT-Master II has long been a collector’s favorite. Loved for its classic look and versatility, the Travel Timer offers an easy way to display local and reference time via the 24-hour bezel.

This year, Rolex created something completely unexpected, changing the layout of the watch to turn it into a ‘distro’ or left-handed watch. Crown and date aperture are both on…