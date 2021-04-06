Water Filtration: A Must-Have for Every Household – Film Daily

ENTERTAINMENT

Water Filtration: A Must-Have for Every Household

On average, every person uses up to 100 gallons of water every day. While on the one hand, it shows the importance of water; on the other hand, it raises concern about water purity.

If we’re using so much contaminated water daily, our bodies must be wrecked on the inside, wouldn’t they? The WHO reported in 2017 that only 71% of the world’s population has access to safely managed water services. Even today, millions of homes are deprived of clean water.

That’s probably why unsafe drinking water makes nearly a billion people sick every year.

Contents hide
1 Types Of Water Contaminants
2 Benefits Of Water Filtration For Households
3 Cost-Effective
4 Environment Friendly
5 Less Plumbing Issues
6 Prevents Skin Problems
7 Cleaner Clothes
8 Reduced Mineral Deposits
9 Do All Homes Need Water Filtration?
10 How To Choose A Home Water Filtration System?
11 Not All Water Filters Are The Same
12 NSF Ratings
13 Pore Size
14 Conclusion

Types Of Water Contaminants

Dust and microbes aren’t the only water contaminants. As our need for processed products increases, the global water quality is declining due to an abundance of impurities. Here are some common water contaminants.

  • Physical: These contaminants affect the appearance of water. Some examples include organic material, sediments, and dirt.
  • Biological: These are living organisms that contaminate water and often lead to severe illnesses. Examples include protozoa, viruses, and bacteria.
  • Chemical: Chemical contaminants could be synthetic or natural. Examples include bleach, toxins, metals, chemicals, and salts.
  • Radiological: These contaminants include chemical elements that are produced due to an imbalance of protons and neutrons. Common examples include plutonium, cesium, and uranium.

Installing water filtration in your home will protect you from most of these contaminants. The pore size of the filters determines which impurities they can effectively filter.

Benefits Of Water Filtration For Households

On the surface, the primary benefit of water filtration is getting clean drinking water at all times. Drinking unclean or contaminated water can have a negative impact on your health, causing diarrhea and related conditions.

Apart from this, a water filtration system also has some other benefits.

Cost-Effective

If you live in an area that doesn’t get treated water, you may buy bottled water. The total cost of buying drinking water for the whole family can add up at the end of the month.

On the other hand, if you have a water filtration system at home, it will just be a one-time cost. Plus, you can cut out the excessive plastic that water bottles bring along.

Environment Friendly

Plastic waste is covering our landfills and seabeds, and it only seems to be piling up every year. However, if you substitute water bottles with a filtration system, you can play an active role in preserving the environment.

Less Plumbing Issues

The chemicals, metals, and minerals in water are just as bad for the plumbing as they are for you. Due to excessive exposure to chemicals, the water pipes in your home can get damaged or erode.

By installing a filtration system, you can prevent this issue, which would only aggravate to become a bigger problem otherwise.

Prevents Skin Problems

While drinking unclean water is a gastric concern, showering or washing with it is harmful to your skin, especially if you already suffer from a skin condition.

Water containing chemicals and heavy metals can cause skin irritation in people with psoriasis and eczema. Even if no one in your household suffers from a skin disease, nothing can beat the feeling of showering with clean water.

Cleaner Clothes

Water rich in minerals reduces the detergent’s effectiveness. So, you may notice that your dishwasher or washing machine is not doing that great of a job.

However, when you bring a water filtration system into the equation, you’ll see the same appliances work better due to the absence of mineral content.

Reduced Mineral Deposits

Mineral deposits from impure water settle everywhere, from the bottom of your kettle to the inside of bathroom faucets. Not only do they look unattractive but also lessen the durability of appliances and water fixtures.

Having a quality water filtration system at home alleviates these problems while improving the taste of drinking water.

Do All Homes Need Water Filtration?

If your area gets clean, treated water, you don’t need a filtration system. The tap water in your home also has some beneficial ingredients, such as chlorine and fluoride.

While chlorine keeps your water safe from germs, fluoride prevents tooth decay. Installing a water filter may also remove these chemicals from your tap water.

How To Choose A Home Water Filtration System?

The CDC has a guide for Water Treatment Technologies for Household Use that homeowners must go through before choosing a water filtration system. Another guide can be found here: Best Water Filter for Home Use: 11 System Reviews + Guide 2021

Here’s a brief overview of things you need to consider.

Not All Water Filters Are The Same

You might think the basic function of a water filter is to clean water, and that’s true to some extent. However, the filter may have a different function, depending on its nature and characteristics.

For instance, some water filters may be effective at removing bacteria, while others improve the taste of water. The bottom line is that there’s no single filter that can remove every type of contaminant from water.

NSF Ratings

NSF ratings determine what a water filter does. You can check the NSF database to get information from different filter models and things they can remove from water. If a water filter does not have NSF certification, it’s best to avoid it.

Pore Size

Pores in water filters are little holes that allow water to pass through. The pore size determines what goes through the filter and what stays behind. Water filters may have:

  • Absolute Pore Size: Every pore has the same size.
  • Nominal Pore Size: The filter has an average pore size with some holes bigger while others smaller than it.

In both cases, anything larger than the pore size is filtered. Meanwhile, any particle or chemicals smaller than the pore size passes through into your drinking water.

Conclusion

Considering the health and financial concerns surrounding unsafe tap water, a water filtration system is a must-have if you want to keep yourself and your family healthy. Additionally, a water filter will be good for your skin, hair, plumbing, and kitchen appliances.

