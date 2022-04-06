Water rescue, heavy flooding reported in parts of Atlanta Metro – WSB-TV Channel 2

ATLANTA – A strong storm caused a lot of rain on Tuesday, sparking a flash flood warning for most of Metro Atlanta as they passed through Metro Atlanta.

As of Tuesday afternoon, storms were causing heavy flooding on Metro Atlanta roadways. Earlier on Tuesday, trees fell on several homes in metro Atlanta and a lighting strike caught fire in a Henry County home.

Thankfully no one was reported to be injured.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

Here’s a minute-by-minute look at how everything unfolded on Tuesday.

4:13 pm

A hurricane warning has been canceled for Putnam County.

4 pm

A storm warning has been issued for Poonam County till 4:30 pm

3:33 pm

Atlanta firefighters were called to rescue at least two waters after the cars were found.