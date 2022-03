Waterford will be without Austin Gleason for Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League final against Cork, with the county board confirming on Tuesday that they will not appeal a red card received late in the semi-final win over Wexford.

Back in his best form this season after injury, 26-year-old Gleason scored 2–3 in last Sunday’s game with Wexford before being shown a red card for an incident with Wexford defender Simon Donohoe. .

On Sunday evening, Waterford manager Liam…