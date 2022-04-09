VAVEL logo

Watford 0-3 Leeds United goals and summary in Premier League 2022 | 04/09/2022

9:53 5 hours ago

Thank you for following the broadcast on Wavell

Thank you for following the coverage of Watford vs Leeds United on VAVEL, corresponding to match day 32 of the 2021-22 Premier League. Keep visiting the VAVEL site for everything that happens on the day of the sports world.

9:40 5 hours ago

82

Leeds United have nothing to do with another win over Watford in the last minute of the match

9:33 5 hours ago

73′

GOOOOOOOOOOL OF LEEDS UNITED! Rodrigo is marking the second day of the day and stamping victory for the visitors!

9:28 5 hours ago

68

Offside, Watford. Joo Pedro tries a through ball, but Ismail Sarr is caught offside.

9:22 5 hours ago

62´

Attempt missed Ismail Sarr (Watford) shot in the right leg…


Read Full News