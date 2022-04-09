Watford 0-3 Leeds United goals and summary in Premier League 2022 | 04/09/2022

Thank you for following the coverage of Watford vs Leeds United on VAVEL, corresponding to match day 32 of the 2021-22 Premier League. Keep visiting the VAVEL site for everything that happens on the day of the sports world.

Leeds United have nothing to do with another win over Watford in the last minute of the match

GOOOOOOOOOOL OF LEEDS UNITED! Rodrigo is marking the second day of the day and stamping victory for the visitors!

Offside, Watford. Joo Pedro tries a through ball, but Ismail Sarr is caught offside.