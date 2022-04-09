Watford v Leeds United live stream, Saturday April 9th ​​at 3pm BST

Watford will welcome Leeds to Vicarage Road on Saturday for a crunch clash at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Time is running out for the Hornet to get out of trouble. Roy Hodgson looked like a smart choice to replace Claudio Ranieri at the end of January, but the veteran manager has struggled to turn things around at Vicarage Road. He has overseen two wins in the Premier League, but his record of six losses in his last nine games has relegated the Hornets to the face.

All is not lost yet. watford (opens in new tab) there are three Deviation points of safety; They still have 24 points left in their remaining eight matches. Hodgson masterminded a great escape in 2007/08 when he…