Watford vs Leeds United highlights: Rafinha, Rodrigo and Harrison put whites on the brink

Welcome to the live coverage of Watford vs Leeds United at Vicarage Road in the Premier League as Jesse Marsh’s side looks to extend their unbeaten run to four matches. The Whites have scored seven of the available last nine points after ending their dismal performance without a win in eight matches that lasted until January 22.

The improvement in form has put Leeds on the verge of safety from relegation with Premier League history suggesting that another five or six points should see them go for a third straight top-flight campaign. The Hornets are ranked three and eight points worse than Leeds, although they have a game in hand.

Naturally, this is a match that the hosts will have to target as a win to give themselves any chance of avoiding a drop. The hosts have scored four points from the last 18…