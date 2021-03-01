WAU vs SAU Fantasy Prediction: Western Australia vs South Australia Best Fantasy Pitches for One Day Cup of Australia | sport

WAU vs SAU Fantasy Prediction: Western Australia vs South Australia – 2 March 2021 (Perth). Sean Marsh and Alex Carrie will be the best fantasy pics for the game.

Western Australia will take on South Australia in the league match of the Marsh ODI Cup. The Premier ODD competition is finally underway in Australia.

Western Australia is the defending champions, while South Australia is in third place. However, the defending champions are missing most of their senior players, while South Africa have almost full strength. This game should be an interesting one.

Pitch report – This pitch is usually a good batting surface with little help for the batsmen.

Match Details:

Time:- 7:30 AM IS Stadium: – WACA Ground, Perth

Potential XI for both sides: –

Western Australia – Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whitman, Sean Marsh, Josh Inglis, Chris Green, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardy, Joel Paris, Matt Kelly, Liam Guthrie, Liam O’Connor.

South Australia – Jake Vetrald, Callum Ferguson, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Tom Cooper, Jake Lehmann, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worl, Wes Agar, Joe Maini, Peter Hetoglu.

Squad must have 5 players

Alex Carey, Sean Marsh, Travis Head, Jake Vetrald and Callum Ferguson.

WAU vs SAU team wicket-keeper

Alex Carrie (value 9.5) and Josh Inglis (price 8.5) Our wicket will remain keeper. Carrie scored 279 runs at an average of 46.50 last season, while she recently scored 425 runs in BBL 10.4. Inglis scored 413 runs in the Big Bash League at an average of 34.41, while his strike-rate was 140.00. Both of them are aggressive keeper-batsmen.

WAU vs SAU Team Batsmen

Shaun Marsh (Price 10) and Cameron Bancroft (Price 9) Western Australia will have our batsmen. Marsh scored 389 runs at an average of 55.57 last season, while he scored 312 runs in the BBL. 10. Bancroft is coming up with a first-class century, while he scored 281 runs at an average of 40.14 last season. Both of them are top-ranked players.

Jake Weatherd (value 9) and Callum Ferguson (price 9) We will have our batsmen from South Australia. Vedrald scored 433 runs in the recent BBL 10 at an average of 36.08, while his strike-rate was 141.04. Ferguson scored 403 runs at an average of 57.57 last season, while he scored 405 runs in BBL 10.. Both of them are experienced persons.

WAU vs SAU Team all-rounders

Travis Head (Price 9.5) Our all-rounder from South Australia will be. Head did better last season, but he is an international level player who bats in the top order and bowls a few overs.

Cameron Green (Price 9) We will have our all-rounder from Western Australia. Green is a talented all-rounder, and he is coming off the back of superb first-class form.

WAU vs SAU Team Bowlers

Matt Kelly (Price 8.5) We will have our bowlers from Western Australia. Kelly took six wickets in five matches last season and was a talented wicket-taking bowler.

[You can also take Daniel Worrall instead of Matt Kelly]

Wes Agar (Price 8.5) and Peter Hatzoglu (Price 8) We will have our bowlers from South Australia. Aggarwal picked up 11 wickets last season, while he recently picked up 22 wickets in BBL 10.. Hatzoglu has made his List-A in this game and has taken 17 wickets in the Big Bash League. These two are wicket takers.

Match Prediction: South Australia is the favorite to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Alex Carrie and Sean Marsh

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both captain’s picks + Cameron Green and Travis Head

