Waves Sports Bar and Restaurant to Open Near Georgia Tech Campus – What Now Atlanta

It appears a new sports bar is headed to Georgia Tech. Waves Sports Bar and Restaurant has filed for permits at 840 Marietta Street, on the corner of Marietta and Northside Drive, just off the Georgia Tech campus.

The space is the former home of the Charlotte-based Amelie’s French Bakery and Cafe, which closed its Atlanta outpost in March 2020 after seven years in business and never reopened.

According to the permit, the $10,000 renovation will add a bar and new booths to the existing space, along with some new kitchen equipment. No opening date has been announced, and a representative for Waves Sports Bar and Restaurant was not immediately available for comment.

Trust us when we say there’s nothing we love more than a good, buttery croissant, but a sports bar in a college town is an easy layup. We’re just hoping all the college kids will pour one out for Amelie’s while they’re watching the game.