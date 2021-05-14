LATEST

Waves Sports Bar and Restaurant to Open Near Georgia Tech Campus – What Now Atlanta

Listen To This Post

It appears a new sports bar is headed to Georgia Tech. Waves Sports Bar and Restaurant has filed for permits at 840 Marietta Street, on the corner of Marietta and Northside Drive, just off the Georgia Tech campus.

Sign up now to get our Daily Breaking News Alerts

Opt out at anytime

The space is the former home of the Charlotte-based Amelie’s French Bakery and Cafe, which closed its Atlanta outpost in March 2020 after seven years in business and never reopened.

According to the permit, the $10,000 renovation will add a bar and new booths to the existing space, along with some new kitchen equipment. No opening date has been announced, and a representative for Waves Sports Bar and Restaurant was not immediately available for comment.

Trust us when we say there’s nothing we love more than a good, buttery croissant, but a sports bar in a college town is an easy layup. We’re just hoping all the college kids will pour one out for Amelie’s while they’re watching the game.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

87
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
63
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
58
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
31
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top