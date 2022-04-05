Wayne Rooney exclusive: I would pick Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Haag in Man Utd. Time to move on for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba football news

Wayne Rooney has tipped Mauricio Pochettino to become the next Manchester United manager, believing Premier League experience and bloody youth history put him ahead of Ajax boss Eric ten Haag.

Derby manager Rooney believes the new manager should make a team change this summer, claiming that the departures of Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo should be part of an upcoming rebuild.

Leaving Europe last month means the club is facing its worst trophy drought in 40 years, with the last piece of United’s silverware being a Europa League victory under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

to speak on monday night footballRooney covered the many issues that beset his former club at a time when United are still challenging to qualify for next season’s Champions…