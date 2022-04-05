Wayne Rooney expresses concern about Sir Alex Ferguson being the next Manchester United manager

Wayne Rooney has hailed former boss Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United’s “godfather” but believes his continued presence at the club brings additional pressure on new managers.

The Evertonian striking great was brought to Old Trafford by Sir Alex in 2004 and became the club’s all-time scorer with 253 goals. Together they won five league titles, one Champions League and three League Cups at Old Trafford.

Rooney, who is now the head coach of Derby County, spoke of his admiration for Ferguson while participating in Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. He gave an assessment on the great Scott’s exit from United after his 26-year reign and its aftermath.

