Wayne Rooney hits out at “unacceptable” refereeing

Wayne Rooney felt referee Stephen Martin missed a “clear” penalty.

Derby supervisor Wayne Rooney slammed “unacceptable” refereeing after a dangerous 2-1 defeat at Blackburn. Tom Lawrence‘s second objective of the season gave Derby a lead they appeared set to construct on till Sam Gallagher‘s free header levelled earlier than the break. Harvey Elliott then marked his fiftieth senior look by firing the winner halfway by way of the second half to deal a probably devastating blow to the Rams, who stay precariously positioned simply above the drop zone, 4 factors forward of Rotherham having performed three video games extra.

It’s now one win in 11 and Rooney referred to as on referees’ chief Alan Wiley to take motion after deeming Stephen Martin to have missed a “clear” penalty when Festy Ebosele went down within the field late on.

Rooney stated: “I’ve seen the replay and it is essentially the most clear penalty you possibly can ever see. I did not must see a replay. The place I used to be stood, the fourth official was stood proper beside me, the referee’s acquired an amazing view of it, and it is fully unacceptable, the choice to not give a penalty.

“Pay attention, I do know referees, it is a robust job, I respect that. They get choices flawed at instances, however this one is totally unacceptable.

“If my gamers haven’t got an excellent recreation, do not do what you ask, I will cope with it and take motion to cope with that.

“I do not actually need to go this route, however Alan Wiley has to take motion, as a result of that’s unacceptable.

“I’ve requested to talk to the referee calmly, I am not going to go in shouting and rant. All I needed is a proof into how he cannot see it is a penalty.

“We did not need to lose the sport.”

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray was blissful to achieve the 50-point mark after ending a run of seven winless video games.

He stated: “I am unable to bear in mind taking part in with out the management that we usually had like that for a very long time, and but we received the sport.

“We might have scored much more, Adam (Armstrong) might have had a hat-trick tonight, and but they seem to be a good soccer group. Good construction in the best way they play. We’ll take the factors, transfer on, 4 to go.

“After we scored, it gave the group a little bit of confidence, as a result of they got here with a gameplan. They performed a transition recreation, dropped Lawrence in they usually had a entrance 4 that appeared like they may all break free within the first half.

“Pay attention, I am simply blissful to take the factors. I feel they seem to be a good facet, they clearly should win a recreation or two themselves earlier than the top of the season however there’s good indicators for them.

“For us, necessary to get the 50 factors. We have 4 video games to see what number of we will get to, probably one other 12.”