Wayne Rooney jumps to Harry Maguire’s defense and insists Man Utd captain could be ‘world class’

Wayne Rooney is backing Harry Maguire to change his form (photo credit should read OLI Scarf/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney insists Harry Maguire can play a ‘big role’ in the club’s future and the defender often looks ‘world class’ when he plays for England.

The United captain has come under sharp criticism this season after a significant drop in his level of performance for the Red Devils.

Maguire, 29, faces a battle for his future at Old Trafford and much depends on who takes over this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Haag battling for the role .

But Rooney believes Maguire will still have a ‘big part’ to play for in the club’s future, as his performances for England show he is often ‘the world’…


