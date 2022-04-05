Wayne Rooney jumps to Harry Maguire’s defense and insists Man Utd captain could be ‘world class’

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney insists Harry Maguire can play a ‘big role’ in the club’s future and the defender often looks ‘world class’ when he plays for England.
The United captain has come under sharp criticism this season after a significant drop in his level of performance for the Red Devils.
Maguire, 29, faces a battle for his future at Old Trafford and much depends on who takes over this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Haag battling for the role .
But Rooney believes Maguire will still have a ‘big part’ to play for in the club’s future, as his performances for England show he is often ‘the world’…
