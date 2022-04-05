Wayne Rooney offers blunt assessment of Man United as Cristiano Ronaldo decision

There’s no stopping the former Man United striker.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has claimed his former side has endured a disappointing Premier League season, with the current Derby boss watching from afar.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Rooney offered his scathing response to United’s season, as well as questions about the future of their frontman Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Ronaldo, Rooney explained that the experiment to bring him back at Old Trafford had failed.

“They have to rebuild to challenge for the league title again..”

“It’s been weird,” he told United’s season on Sky Sports. “I’ve been to a few games and watched them live, and it looks like a team of individuals.

“Whenever they make a mistake it’s always like…