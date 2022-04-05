Wayne Rooney opens up on failed Arsenal transfer as he admits to contacting club

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has attempted to sign Emil Smith Rowe on loan from Arsenal – but admits he didn’t even come close.

Manchester United legend Rooney is a fan of the young England international and called up Arsenal after taking over the reins of Pride Park and attempting to lure Smith Rowe to the derby for a season.

Smith Rowe was on loan at Huddersfield, where he performed well at John Smith’s Stadium and Rooney was eager to see if Mikel Arteta and co. The 21-year-old was set to land another season of championship football.

But unfortunately for Rooney, Arteta was equally impressed with Smith Rowe during his development year at West Yorkshire and was ready to give the youngster a chance to prove himself in Arsenal’s first team.

“I…