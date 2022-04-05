Wayne Rooney quote shows why he’s such a highly rated manager

He talked about how he has adapted to life in the championship.

A recent quote from Derby County boss Wayne Rooney shows why he is such a highly rated manager.

Rooney’s derby side is attempting one of the greatest escapes of all time, as they try to avoid relegation to League One.

They are only six points from safety, despite the fact that they were deducted 21 points during the season, and continued availability of players due to financial troubles.

Despite this, Rooney continues to inspire his (mostly younger) players every week, and he’s scored some incredible victories throughout the season so far.

Speaking on this week’s episode of Monday Night Football, Rooney explained what he thinks is most important

Wayne Rooney Manager Style

He said: “You have to be inspired….