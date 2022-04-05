Wayne Rooney says Ronaldo’s comeback is “not working”

The Derby County manager made the comment in a Sky Sports interview.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney doesn’t think Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club is working.

Ronaldo, 37, has scored 12 Premier League goals this season.

Rooney, who now manages Derby County, told Sky Sports the Red Devils need to look to the future.

Asked whether United have benefited from Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League, Rooney said: “You have to say no.”

‘He scored, he scored important goals in Champions League games at the start of the season. He scored…