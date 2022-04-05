Wayne Rooney shows support for Man United manager candidate

Wayne Rooney shows support for Man United manager candidate

Wayne Rooney has chosen his favorite candidate in a leadership contest for the job of Manchester United manager.

Mauricio Pochettino, Eric ten Haig, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegu were included in the four-man shortlist last month.

But it is understood United have since narrowed it down to Pochettino vs Ten Hag.


Read Full News