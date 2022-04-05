Wayne Rooney shows support for Man United manager candidate

Wayne Rooney has chosen his favorite candidate in a leadership contest for the job of Manchester United manager.

Mauricio Pochettino, Eric ten Haig, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegu were included in the four-man shortlist last month.

But it is understood United have since narrowed it down to Pochettino vs Ten Hag.

United legend Rooney was a Sky Sports guest on Monday Night Football when asked who would be his pick.

Rooney could have responded diplomatically, but instead chose to put his support behind former Tottenham and Southampton boss Pochettino, who is currently under contract at Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023.

“I think Pochettino has done that in the Premier League,” Rooney replied. “He knows the Premier League. At Tottenham, he brought in a lot of young players, through …