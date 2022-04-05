Wayne Rooney suggests Sir Alex Ferguson is making Man Utd manager’s job more difficult

Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney has raised concerns about former manager Sir Alex Ferguson’s considerable behind-the-scenes influence at Old Trafford

Wayne Rooney fears Sir Alex Ferguson’s sluggish presence at Manchester United will put extra pressure on those who have succeeded him.

The legendary Scott stepped down as manager at the end of the 2012/13 season after a 26-year job, bowing out in style with his 13th and final Premier League win. However, United have since failed to win the title, hiring and sacking several owners who have struggled to fill the large void left behind.

David Moyes lasted only 10 months…