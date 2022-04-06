Wayne Rooney surprises Man Utd fans with opinion on his own career at Old Trafford

Wayne Rooney filled many roles during his Manchester United career, but felt his best years were as number 9, with many feeling his magic with Cristiano Ronaldo was at its best.

Wayne Rooney believes his two seasons where he played a central goalscorer as Manchester United’s No. 9 were his peak years.

That former Red Devil spent more than a decade at Old Trafford – leaving behind his all-time record goalscorer. Rooney took on many different roles during his spell at Manchester as his game developed throughout the years. He played in the highly successful team which also included Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez.

The trio helped United claim European glory in 2008, but after 12 months both Tevez and Ronaldo had moved on. Very…