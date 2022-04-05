Wayne Rooney tells Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United

Wayne Rooney believes the time has come for Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United.

Rooney was speaking as a guest on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show as he discussed Manchester United’s troubles, saying the club needed to focus on younger players and move on from some struggling old guard. Is.

Rooney said of Pogba, “I think it’s now to the point where it will probably be better if he moves on.” “If Paul is honest about himself, he probably hasn’t had the impression he would have had since he returned.

“I see him play for France and it’s a completely different player. His ability, his vision, control of the game is there in every game for France. It didn’t work much for him at Manchester United and I think That some players should let them…